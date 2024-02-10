GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP Kanimozhi rescues accident victim in Coimbatore

February 10, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi rescued an accident victim on Avanashi Road in Coimbatore on Saturday and got him hospitalised.

The MP, who is heading the panel to receive suggestions and demands of people to incorporate them in the election manifesto of the party for the ensuing Parliamentary elections, was in Coimbatore.

After finishing the meeting, when she was heading to Tiruppur, she spotted a youth lying unconscious on Avanashi Road as the bike he was travelling collided with a lorry. She got down from the car and as people said they had called an ambulance and it was taking time to reach the accident spot, she arranged a car belonging to a DMK cadre and rushed him to the hospital. The victim was identified as Robin, who is doing B.Com in Dr. NGP College of Arts and Science.

Later, Kanimozhi drove down to Prema Hospitals and enquired the doctors about the youth’s condition.

