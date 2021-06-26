MP hands over relief materials

COIMBATORE

26 June 2021 23:32 IST

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on Saturday distributed relief materials among the workers at the electric crematoriums in Coimbatore city.

The relief material kits, each worth ₹2,000, was given to 119 people in the first phase. The beneficiaries included 16 persons working at the electric crematoriums in the city and 38 ambulance drivers at the CMCH. He also felicitated them for their service during the peak of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising