MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar reviews road projects in Coimbatore

Published - July 16, 2024 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar and officials inspected and discussed road widening works at Ganapathy in Coimbatore city on July 16, 2024.

Member of Parliament Ganapathi P. Rajkumar and officials inspected and discussed road widening works at Ganapathy in Coimbatore city on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar held a meeting and inspected some of the road projects in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

An official press release said that the government had sanctioned development of the road from Mor Market in Ganapathy to Prozone Mall, as it was an accident zone and faced frequent traffic snarls. The Highways Department will take up works to widen the road from Textool bridge to the Mall. The MP, along with Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected some of these areas on Tuesday.

Further, the Central government has allocated ₹639.18 crore to acquire land and widen the Sathyamangalam road into a four and six lane road from Kurumbapalayam to Karnataka border. Land acquisition cells will be set up and the works expedited to acquire 291.4 hectares in 31 villages.

The Highways Department is also preparing a detailed project report for widening of the Neelambur bypass. These projects were discussed at the meeting, the release said.

