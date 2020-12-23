CoimbatoreDharmapuri 23 December 2020 23:35 IST
MP flags off anti-AIADMK campaign in Dharmapuri
Updated: 23 December 2020 23:36 IST
The DMK’s Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri S. Senthil Kumar flagged off his party’s “We Reject AIADMK” campaign at Vedakkattamaduvu village on Wednesday.
At a “Gram Sabha”, organised by the DMK, Dr. Senthil Kumar flagged the “failures” of the AIADMK government.
The campaign was also conducted at Elagiri village by DMK district secretary Thadangam Subramani. A “Gram Sabha” was held to highlight the grievances of the public against the government.
