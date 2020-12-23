MP flags off anti-AIADMK campaign in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

23 December 2020 23:35 IST

The DMK’s Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri S. Senthil Kumar flagged off his party’s “We Reject AIADMK” campaign at Vedakkattamaduvu village on Wednesday.

At a “Gram Sabha”, organised by the DMK, Dr. Senthil Kumar flagged the “failures” of the AIADMK government.

The campaign was also conducted at Elagiri village by DMK district secretary Thadangam Subramani. A “Gram Sabha” was held to highlight the grievances of the public against the government.

