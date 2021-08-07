MP demands reallocation of Pollachi railway section to Madurai Division

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, in his letter to the Railway Minister, alleged “step-motherly treatment” of Palakkad Division in the lack of operation of trains in this section

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, on Saturday, wrote to the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding reallocation of the Meenatchipuram-Pollachi-Kinathukadavu railway section to the Madurai Division from the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.

In his letter, he alleged “step-motherly treatment” of Palakkad Division in the lack of operation of trains in this section and in not restoring the passenger and express trains that were operated from Coimbatore to the southern districts via the Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section following the broad gauge conversion. Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Minatchipuram (located near the inter-State border) junctions were previously with Madurai Division till 2006 during the metre gauge period, the MP noted.

Pollachi Junction requires basic facilities like digital display for train departure/arrival details, digital train coach position indicator, an increase in CCTV surveillance and drinking water facilities, Mr. Shanmugasundaram said in his letter to Mr. Vaishnaw.

On Friday, the Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association wrote to the Mr. Shanmugasundaram asking him to take steps for the inclusion of this railway section with either Salem or Madurai Division of Southern Railway to ensure better rail connectivity.

The Association’s secretary B. Mohanraj said that the jurisdiction of Madurai Division begins one km east of Pollachi Junction towards Palani, and Salem Division’s jurisdiction begins past Kinathukadavu towards Podanur Junction, while the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu and Pollachi-Minatchipuram sections remain under the Palakkad Division. “Within 22 km of railway line, there are jurisdictions of three railway divisions,” Mr. Mohanraj wrote.