MP demands assurance on alternative housing

Coimbatore MP P.R Natarajan has sought assurance on alternative housing to residents of Sungam Erimedu area who will lose their houses because of the flyover work on Trichy Road.
The MP and some of the residents submitted a petition to Coimbatore District Revenue Officer T. Ramadurai Murugan on Wednesday and had a discussion with him in this regard.
Nearly 160 families have been asked to shift to alternative facilities to make way for the flyover work on Trichy Road that will have a ramp from Sungam bypass road. The residents were told that they will be given houses in Ukkadam Pullukadu. The water supply connection to these houses were also cut off recently. The residents said that not all of them have resources to move to rental houses till they get houses at Pullukadu.
The DRO assured that houses at Pullukadu will be given to 48 families immediately. They should shift at the earliest. For the remaining families, they will be given six months time when the houses will be provided to them. These families can stay at Erimedu till then. Tokens will be issued to them immediately. Similarly, drinking water will be supplied through lorries to these families, the MP said.
