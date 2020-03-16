MP demands alternative site for those to be evicted from railway land

Salem

S.R. Parthibhan, MP, urged District Collector on Monday to provide alternative site for people who has been asked to evict from railway land near Ponnamapet here.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Parthibhan said, “there over 100 families living in the area for decades. Though the land belong to railways, the residents cannot be evicted all of a sudden. Many have taken loans and constructed houses in the area.The district administration must take necessary steps to provide them with alternative land or house before evicting them from the place.” He added that he would speak with Railway officials on this regard.

V. Deivalingam, a former DMK councillor, said, “the residents were given notice two days ago and they have been asked to evict within 15 days. Though the land belongs to Railways, these residents would not be able to shift within a short notice. The district administration must provide them with alternative land or house.”

