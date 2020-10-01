MP condemns Tiruppur hospital deaths

Tiruppur

01 October 2020 18:59 IST

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan led a demonstration in front of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday condemning the deaths of two COVID-19 patients on September 22 allegedly due to power disruption.

“There is enough evidence for the State government to take action,” he told mediapersons. He demanded that Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy must be held responsible for the deaths. Accusing the Collector to be “inactive,” Mr. Natarajan demanded that the government should transfer “such inactive Collectors.”

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the State government must increase testing and conduct fever surveillance camps every day in five locations in each corporation ward across the State, the MP said.