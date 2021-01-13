MP calls for implementation of Morappur-Dharmapuri new railway line project

Dharmapuri MP S.Senthil Kumar has called for implementation of the Morappur-Dharmapuri new railway line project, which was formally announced with a foundation laying ceremony in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The foundation for the 36 km line was laid by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on March, 4, 2019.
The DMK MP, in a representation to the Chairman and CEO, Railway Board Suneet Sharma, has urged expediting the works on the project that was yet to commence after the formal foundation laying ceremony.
According to Dr. Senthil Kumar’s representation to the Railway Board Chairman, Mr .Goyal had in his reply letter stated that the 36 km line was pending with the office of the District Collector, Dharmapuri, for survey and demarcation of land and identifying patta in the railway alignment. The MP, in his letter, has underlined that the project has been pending for more than a year and it needed to be expedited for local development.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath