Moving truck catches fire near Bargur

Krishnagiri

08 February 2021 00:27 IST

A moving truck loaded with textile goods caught fire near Bargur here on Sunday.

According to police, the truck from Tiruppur was heading to Delhi and was carrying 150 bundles of textile goods.

While it was nearing Thurai lake, a motorist coming behind the truck noticed the smoke and alerted the driver Showkin, a native of Bihar, police said.

Showkin parked the vehicle and checked the smoke. Motorists who were travelling on the road immediately alerted the fire and rescue services.

A team led by District Fire Officer Mahalingamoorthi deployed two fires engines and doused the fire in an hour.

Kandhikuppam police have registered a case.