Moving car catches fire near Coimbatore; five passengers escape unharmed

May 01, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Fire brigades attending to the car that caught fire at Eachanari junction near Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at Eachanari junction in Coimbatore on Wednesday after a moving car caught fire in the middle of the road.

Five persons who were travelling in the car, belonging to R. Karthikeyan of Keeranatham, escaped before flames engulfed the vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that the Kinathukadavu fire station received a call regarding the incident at 3.27 p.m. A fire tender with fire brigades rushed to the spot and reached there in 10 minutes. The fire was put out in 20 minutes, said an official.

“There were five passengers including three women in the car, which was heading to Coimbatore from Pollachi side. They got out of the vehicle as smoke started emanating from the front side of the car, which was registered in 2022,” said the official.

Since it was a petrol car, other motorists feared to approach it and douse the flames using water.

Traffic flow along one side of Pollachi - Coimbatore road was affected due to the fire.

You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
If you're already a subscriber
If you're already a subscriber
