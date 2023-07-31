ADVERTISEMENT

Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem to facilitate road work

July 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Restoration work under way on Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

To facilitate restoration work on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road, heavy vehicles will be diverted for a week starting Monday.

Due to heavy rain and landslide on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road a few months ago, the road and a small bridge were damaged. The Highways Department cleared the mud and stones from the road and repaired the bridge temporarily, paving way for vehicle movement.

On Monday, the department started restoration works on Kuppanur Ghat Road. Due to this, movement of heavy vehicles has been banned on the road for a week.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that based on the request from the Divisional Manager (Construction and Maintenance), Highways Department, and considering the safety of the general public, only two-wheelers and light vehicles would be allowed via the Kuppanur-Kottachedu-Vazhavandhi road to reach Yercaud, from July 31 to August 6. The Collector added that for the seven days, heavy vehicles should use the Salem-Yercaud Ghat road through Gorimedu in Salem city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US