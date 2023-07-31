Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem to facilitate road work

July 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

To facilitate restoration work on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road, heavy vehicles will be diverted for a week starting Monday.

Due to heavy rain and landslide on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road a few months ago, the road and a small bridge were damaged. The Highways Department cleared the mud and stones from the road and repaired the bridge temporarily, paving way for vehicle movement.

On Monday, the department started restoration works on Kuppanur Ghat Road. Due to this, movement of heavy vehicles has been banned on the road for a week.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that based on the request from the Divisional Manager (Construction and Maintenance), Highways Department, and considering the safety of the general public, only two-wheelers and light vehicles would be allowed via the Kuppanur-Kottachedu-Vazhavandhi road to reach Yercaud, from July 31 to August 6. The Collector added that for the seven days, heavy vehicles should use the Salem-Yercaud Ghat road through Gorimedu in Salem city.