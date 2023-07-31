HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem to facilitate road work

July 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Restoration work under way on Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Monday.

Restoration work under way on Kuppanur – Yercaud ghat road in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

To facilitate restoration work on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road, heavy vehicles will be diverted for a week starting Monday.

Due to heavy rain and landslide on Kuppanur-Yercaud Ghat Road a few months ago, the road and a small bridge were damaged. The Highways Department cleared the mud and stones from the road and repaired the bridge temporarily, paving way for vehicle movement.

On Monday, the department started restoration works on Kuppanur Ghat Road. Due to this, movement of heavy vehicles has been banned on the road for a week.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that based on the request from the Divisional Manager (Construction and Maintenance), Highways Department, and considering the safety of the general public, only two-wheelers and light vehicles would be allowed via the Kuppanur-Kottachedu-Vazhavandhi road to reach Yercaud, from July 31 to August 6. The Collector added that for the seven days, heavy vehicles should use the Salem-Yercaud Ghat road through Gorimedu in Salem city.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.