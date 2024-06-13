Move to recruit anti-poaching watchers through outsourcing agency condemned

The Forest Department’s decision to fill the post of temporary workers through an outsourcing agency has come in for criticism from the district unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which has urged the State government to drop the move as it would affect hundreds of anti-poaching watchers (APWs) who are frontline staff involved in protecting the forest resources.

In an email to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram highlighted that over 1,100 APWs in the State have been working on a consolidated salary of ₹12,500 a month for many years. “They protect the forest and wild animals and prevent the entry of anti-social elements into the forest,” the email stated, emphasising their crucial role during human-animal conflicts in fringe villages. Most APWs, who come from tribal families, have served without job protection or other allowances for years. “They continue to serve with dedication, hoping their jobs will one day be regularised,” the email added.

However, a circular (No. 6/2023) from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, dated October 12, 2023, directing that temporary workers be recruited through outsourcing agencies, has dealt a significant blow to these watchers. “Details of around 250 APWs in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), who are temporary workers, are being collected, and they could be converted to contract workers,” the email stated. Mr. Sundaram warned that once these workers lose hope of becoming permanent staff, forest protection efforts will be compromised. “The circular by the higher official is anti-worker and should be withdrawn,” he said.

Mr. Sundaram asserted that it is the fundamental right of staff to approach the courts when denied justice. “But the circular advises the department to take steps to prevent the staff from going to court,” he added. The former MLA urged the Chief Minister to intervene and take steps to make the APWs permanent staff based on their seniority.

An anti-poaching watcher told The Hindu that they patrol the forest on foot covering six to ten kilometres a day, and sometimes more, depending on the beat area. “Our job is round-the-clock throughout the year, and we face high risks at work, including direct encounters with wild animals. Yet, we are poorly paid, and our demand is job security with better pay,” he added.