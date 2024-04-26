GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Move to re-introduce Nilgiris Tahr in STR flayed

April 26, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

While various reasons account for the declining population of the Nilgiri Tahr, reintroducing the animal in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) will be a disaster, said Yukesh Saravanan, convenor, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Youth Caucus.

Nilgiri Tahr, an endemic species of the Western Ghats, is listed as endangered in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of India, 1972. It is believed that a Nilgiri Tahr was spotted in the vicinity of STR 50 years ago. The reason for its disappearance from the region is unknown. Re-establishing its habitat in STR could pose a threat to the animal as it could potentially fall prey to the big cats dominating the reserve.

The foremost duty is to rehabilitate the animal to help regain its robust health. Tahr, which was once found all over the Western Ghats, is now found only in fragmented pockets.

Hence, the idea to forcefully migrate the animal to the tiger reserve should be shelved, the Kotagiri-based activist said.

