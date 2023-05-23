Move to outsource jobs in Corporation opposed, AITUC to stage demonstration in Erode on May 29

May 23, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Urging the Corporation to drop its move to outsource the jobs of unskilled workers, AITUC has decided to stage a demonstration in front of the civic body office on May 29.

A meeting, led by AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy, was conducted here recently in which members of various trade unions took part. Various resolutions were passed during the meeting.

A resolution said the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an order No: 152 dated October 20, 2022, that said vacancies for the post of conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal, supervisors, drivers, typists, record clerks, unskilled workers, office assistants, night duty watchmen and tax collectors should be filled through outsourcing. “The government order should be cancelled as only 172 workers will continue as permanent staff in Erode Corporation,” the resolution said.

Another resolution said that as per Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments (Conferment of Permanent Status to Workmen) Act, 1981, workers who had completed 480 days of service in 24 calendar months should be regularised. Hence, the job of all eligible workers should be made permanent, the resolution said and urged for equal pay for equal work. Another resolution said that as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, a worker should be given a minimum wage of ₹725. Stressing the same and urging the civic body to pay their wages on the first day of every month, various trade unions would stage a demonstration on May 29, the resolution said.