Objection raised against opening a new Tasmac outlet in 22 Nanjundapuram panchayat near Coimbatore

May 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Objections have been raised from various quarters against a plan to open a new Tasmac liquor outlet in 22 Nanjundapuram panchayat, one of the places witnessing frequent movements of wild elephants in Coimbatore district. The building for the proposed liquor outlet is being readied at Sri Nagar in the panchayat. Residents say that the building is located close to a private school and a women’s college and opening of a new liquor outlet in the locality would hamper the peace and cause nuisances. BJP’s Coimbatore urban district vice-president M. Mahalakshmi Manoharan, also a resident of nearby Kalaiyanur, said opening of the liquor shop would affect the livelihood of villagers, who are mostly from the lower-income background. “Most of them earn ₹ 300 or ₹ 500 a day. Their livelihood will be affected if people spend that money at the liquor shop. The women and the children will suffer the most. Also, the move to open the Tasmac outlet is against the policy of the State government which has said that the number of liquor shops will be cut down,” she said. A.K. Pradeep Kumar from the locality said that the move to open the liquor shop will be resisted. “Already at least five liquor shops are functioning in the nearby areas, all within a few km distance. There is no need for a new one,” he said. Nature enthusiasts said that the opening of the liquor shop at a place close to the forest boundary, around 1.5 km, would cause troubles to humans and elephants alike. “Elephant movement is common in the locality at night. People who roam under the influence of alcohol at night may become victims of elephant attacks. The bottles littered by tipplers will cause injuries to wild elephants as their feet are covered in a soft padding,” said a nature enthusiast from the region. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the district administration has asked for a report from the Forest Department on the matter. “Based on their report action will be taken”, he said.