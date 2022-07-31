Coimbatore

Move to implement ‘Library at Doorsteps’ scheme in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 31, 2022 20:55 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:55 IST

The district administration plans to implement ‘Makkalai Thedi Noolagam’ (library at doorsteps) as a pilot project, Collector GS Sameeran said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Coimbatore Book Festival, he said this was the first time in which CODISSIA, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), and the district administration have come together in organising the book festival, which saw more than 3.5 lakh footfalls in 10 days.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the ministry had been encouraging book reading habit in schools under which teachers were instructed to go in for activity-based learning methods. Book reading habit should be carried forward as a people’s movement, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said the initiative taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give books rather than shawls during functions was a welcome move. He recalled that leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi, were avid book readers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the book festival was a stress buster for people who were forced to be in their homes because of the pandemic. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, he urged the students to develop reading habit to excel in life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...