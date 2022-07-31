Move to implement ‘Library at Doorsteps’ scheme in Coimbatore

The district administration plans to implement ‘Makkalai Thedi Noolagam’ (library at doorsteps) as a pilot project, Collector GS Sameeran said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Coimbatore Book Festival, he said this was the first time in which CODISSIA, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), and the district administration have come together in organising the book festival, which saw more than 3.5 lakh footfalls in 10 days.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the ministry had been encouraging book reading habit in schools under which teachers were instructed to go in for activity-based learning methods. Book reading habit should be carried forward as a people’s movement, he said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said the initiative taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give books rather than shawls during functions was a welcome move. He recalled that leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi, were avid book readers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the book festival was a stress buster for people who were forced to be in their homes because of the pandemic. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, he urged the students to develop reading habit to excel in life.