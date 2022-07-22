Move to hike power tariff in Tamil Nadu is due to AIADMK’s negligence in last 10 years: Electricity Minister

Tangedco had accumulated huge debts, says Senthil Balaji

The move to increase power tariff was due to the previous AIADMK government’s administrative negligence and accumulation of Tangedco’s debts in the last 10 years, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said here on Friday.

Speaking at the sixth Coimbatore Book Fair, the Minister said, “Due to the administrative drawbacks during the previous regime, Tangedco’s debts had risen to Rs. 1,59,000 crore in 2021, around the time when Chief Minister M.K Stalin assumed office. Annually, Rs.16,500 crore worth of interest had to be paid by Tangedco”.

The power schemes that were introduced in 2006 by then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi were not followed up in the last 10 years (during the AIADMK regime). These were reviewed by Mr. Stalin and the works were expedited. Steps had been taken to implement projects for 6,500 MW additional power.

“An interest of Rs 12,600 crore has been paid by the board so far for the funds sanctioned for the schemes introduced between 2006 and 2011 and remained inactive for 10 years,” the Minister said.

“The Union Government, appellate, REC-PFC, and several authorities had petitioned the State 28 times to increase power tariffs. They said that, otherwise, Central subsidies worth Rs 10,200 crore and sanctions worth Rs 30,000 would not be given. Hence the move to hike the power tariff, he said.

On the benefits planned by the DMK government, he said, "The CM has sanctioned totally Rs 9,048 crore for seamless electricity supply across the year. In the last year, one lakh farmers who had registered were given free electricity connections and steps are taken for 50,000 connections this year. DPR (detailed project report) for 6000MW solar panelling has been prepared and tenders will be floated. Monthly surveys will begin soon after the electricity meter is fitted in all homes."

On AIADMK MLA S. P. Velumani's claim that the Centre did not force the State to increase the tariffs, Mr. Senthil Balaji said, "In 2013, and 2014, the power tariff was hiked by 37% in one year during the AIADMK regime. Similarly, those who were paying Re. 1 as tariff had to pay Rs 2.30 at that time. What were the schemes introduced in your period and why this much debt has accumulated? Also, there were no agitations (by the AIADMK) against petrol and gas price increase."