Move to establish toll plaza on Erode – Sathyamangalam road opposed

September 13, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the State government to drop the move to establish a toll plaza on Erode – Sathyamangalam Road at Palampalayam village in Erode, farmers along with public staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Under the Second Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP-II), the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has taken up improvement and strengthening of existing Erode – Gobichettipalayam SH-15 from two-lane to four-lane. Work from Erode to Chithode has been completed and work is in progress on the Chithode- Gobichettipalayam stretch. It was announced that a toll plaza would come up at Palampalayam village, located between Kavundapadi and Gobichettipalayam.

But, farmers, owners of commercial establishments and the public opposed the toll plaza and formed “Erode – Sakthi SH-15 Toll Road and Toll Plaza Opposition Movement”. They said most of the people who move on the stretch were farmers and workers, and the road was widened without service lanes. They said the width of the road varied when it passes through town panchayats and a municipality, and the road was unfit for a toll plaza.

Members gathered at the spot earmarked for the plaza and staged a demonstration. They urged the State government to drop the move to establish a toll plaza.

