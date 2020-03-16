Move to establish another industrial estate at Perundurai opposed

Stating that existing industries at SIPCOT in Perundurai had polluted the environment, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E.R. Eswaran has urged the State government to drop the proposal to develop another industrial estate at Perundurai.

Addressing media persons after holding a consultative meeting with party functionaries here on Sunday, he said that industries functioning on Sipcot premises had polluted the land, air and water and establishing another industrial estate would cause extensive damage to the nature. “The State government should drop its proposal”, he said.

Mr. Eswaran said that textile, poultry and lorry industry were the key contributors for the development of Kongu region which is facing challenges now. “There is no profit in business and no jobs for the educated”, he added.

He said that despite creating awareness on coronavirus (COVID-19), only one laboratory is available in the State that too in Chennai for testing the patients with symptoms and wanted laboratories to be established in each revenue blocks.

Mr. Eswaran wanted the increase in interest for farm loan from 33 paise to 77 paise be withdrawn and reduce the burden of farmers. He blamed the oil marketing companies for reducing the fuel price in paise when the price of crude had dropped by 50% in the past 20 days.