Move to construct roundabout at Sundar Lodge junction in Salem

Salem

30 August 2021 22:06 IST

The Highways Department is working on a proposal to construct a roundabout at the Sundar Lodge junction to reduce traffic congestion, officials sources said.

The works would be carried out as part of the ongoing rail overbridge works at Mulluvadi level crossing here.

The department (projects) is constructing a ROB at Mulluvadi level crossing, a major point of traffic congestion within the city. Located in the Salem-Virudhachalam section, the level crossing is closed multiple times a day and vehicles moving towards Collectorate, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital from Hasthampatti and vice-versa, and vehicles from 2nd Agraharam towards Collectorate often got stuck at the junction during closure of gates.

A rail overbridge is being constructed here from Ambedkar statue to Sukneshwar temple facilitating two-way traffic at an estimated cost of ₹83 crore and the works for the flyover are progressing.

As part of the project, the department is also considering constructing a roundabout at Sundar Lodge junction.

Vehicles moving towards Hasthampatti and Anna Park from the Collectorate, and vehicles and buses towards Ammapet and vice-versa pass through the junction often leading to traffic congestion in the area.

According to official sources, a trial run on feasibility of constructing a roundabout at the junction was conducted recently and official sources said that the outcome was satisfactory. According to officials, the roundabout would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh.