Move to construct police quarters on temple land opposed

Tiruppur

03 November 2020 00:25 IST

Residents from Andipalayam and neighbouring villages staged a demonstration on Mangalam Road condemning the construction of a police quarters allegedly on a temple land on Monday.

The residents gathered at Mangalam Road within Tiruppur Central police station limits at around 9.30 a.m. and staged a protest. They alleged that the 11-acre land belonging to a temple in Andipalayam village was allegedly being used for construction of a new police quarters. The land was used for many generations to celebrate festivals and for other events by the residents, they claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam visited the protesters to offer his support. The women also staged ‘kummi’ folk dance on the road during the demonstration.

An officer with the Tiruppur City Police said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had offered nine acres out of the 11-acre land to the Police Department nearly six years ago for the police quarters. The residents were unaware of this and decided to protest now, he said. The construction works has not commenced yet, according to the officer.

Around 750 residents participated in the demonstration, of which around 450 were women, the officer said. Tiruppur City Police deployed nearly 200 police personnel on Mangalam Road.

Revenue Department sources said that Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer Jegannathan and City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan held talks with the residents regarding the issue. They agreed to solve the issue legally through courts and to submit a petition to the district administration. The officials also assured the residents that steps will be taken to allow them to use the land for celebrations, according to the sources. The demonstration was withdrawn around 3 p.m. after the meeting concluded.