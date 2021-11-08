Move to amend Forest Conservation Act opposed

Members of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association staged protests in front of the 11 forest range offices here on Monday urging the Central government to drop the proposal to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006,

Members said that the proposed amendments in the Act will destroy the forest, instead of protecting it. “It is nothing but privatisation as forest land will be given to corporates at a very meagre price for implementing infrastructure projects”, they said. Members said that the proposed amendment will dilute the Forest Rights’ Act that ensures basic rights for people living in the forest area. “The proposal should be dropped and the FRA should be implemented”, they added.

Protest was held in front of the range offices at Jerahalli, Talavadi, Talamalai, Hasanur, Germalam, Kadambur, Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam, T.N. Palayam, Thamaraikarai and Anthiyur.