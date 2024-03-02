Move by Railways to extend Uday Express to Palakkad opposed

March 02, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The move by the Railways to extend the 22665/6 Coimbatore Bengaluru double-decker Uday Express train to Palakkad, with the purported intent of providing connectivity for Kerala travellers to Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express (train no. 16343/44) has been opposed by a Coimbatore-based member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC).

The speculation on extension of this train to Palakkad arose after the shifting of primary maintenance base from Coimbatore Junction depot to Basin Bridge depot, following the rake-sharing with 22625/6 Chennai-Bengaluru double-decker from February 15.

Asserting the higher benefits that passengers of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala will enjoy through the re-routing of Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express (train no. 16343/ 44) via Coimbatore instead, K. Jayaraj, member, ZRUCC, in a letter to Southern Railway, said that there was no substance in the contention of the Railways that the extension of Uday Express was necessitated by poor patronage.

Rerouting of the Amrita Express via Coimbatore would be useful for both Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Owing to direct connectivity the train will provide to Thiruvananthapuram, it will be patronised well by people of Kerala residing in Coimbatore in large numbers for studies, job, business and medical reasons, Mr. Jayaraj explained. People in Kerala will be able to benefit from connectivity to the Nilgiris Express, the Vande Bharat Express trains to Chennai (no. 20644) and Benglauru (no. 20642), Uday Express to Bengaluru, Jan Shatabdi Express (12083) to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, and inter-city express trains to Tirupati (22616), and Chennai (12680).

Also, Coimbatore does not have early morning connectivity to Palani and Madurai. The only afternoon train is Madurai Express (16721/2). Hence, if Amrita Express is re-routed via Coimbatore, Podanur and Kinathukadavu, it will be useful for people to visit Palani, Dindigul, Madurai and beyond.

The other option Mr. Jayaraj mooted to the Railways for consideration was conversion of the existing Uday Express to overnight express train with additional HA, 2A, 3A, 3E and second sleeper coach facilities, thereby fulfilling the long-standing demand of the Coimbatore people.

Though there are halting trains between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, the seat availability is a big concern for passengers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem. The industry, trade and services sector in the region provide employment for a lot of people who use the train service extensively, he said.

The Southern Railway is learnt to have taken on board the South Central Railway to consider the options mooted by Mr. Jayaraj.

