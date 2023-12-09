MoUs worth ₹372.40 crore signed, says Namakkal Collector

December 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Namakkal

Thirty companies have signed MoUs to the tune of ₹372.40 at the district-level investors’ conference on Saturday, said District Collector S. Uma.

The conference was held at a hotel on Tiruchengode Road on Saturday where the collector, during her address, said that in order to attract domestic and foreign investments to the state, the government will be conducting the Global Investors Meet in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024.

The meet, said MS Uma, will play an important role in achieving a trillion-dollar economy with sustainable and inclusive growth. The Chief Minister is encouraging not only big companies but also micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from all districts to sign MoUs with the government to achieve this target. Tamil Nadu’s industry-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce, and emphasis on research and development provide excellent opportunities for investors in the industry, and the Global Investors Meet will serve as a key platform for various sectors including aerospace, information technology, artificial intelligence, automobiles, electric vehicles, textiles, and data analytics, to receive special attention and support from the government, Ms. Uma added.

Stating that Namakkal exceeded its target of ₹1,638 crore in investments from MSMEs, the collector added that 318 MoUs worth ₹₹1,656 crore were signed from the district, and 8,652 jobs will be created through this. The Global Investors Meet will be a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products, thereby connecting buyers, sellers, and various stakeholders across the globe, Ms. Uma added.

The collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹9.64 crore to 23 beneficiaries during the function that saw the participation of officials from concerned departments, banks and local body representatives.

