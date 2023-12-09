HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoUs worth ₹372.40 crore signed, says Namakkal Collector

December 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
MoUs signed at the district level investors conference in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

MoUs signed at the district level investors conference in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Thirty companies have signed MoUs to the tune of ₹372.40 at the district-level investors’ conference on Saturday, said District Collector S. Uma.

The conference was held at a hotel on Tiruchengode Road on Saturday where the collector, during her address, said that in order to attract domestic and foreign investments to the state, the government will be conducting the Global Investors Meet in Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024.

The meet, said MS Uma, will play an important role in achieving a trillion-dollar economy with sustainable and inclusive growth. The Chief Minister is encouraging not only big companies but also micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from all districts to sign MoUs with the government to achieve this target. Tamil Nadu’s industry-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce, and emphasis on research and development provide excellent opportunities for investors in the industry, and the Global Investors Meet will serve as a key platform for various sectors including aerospace, information technology, artificial intelligence, automobiles, electric vehicles, textiles, and data analytics, to receive special attention and support from the government, Ms. Uma added.

Stating that Namakkal exceeded its target of ₹1,638 crore in investments from MSMEs, the collector added that 318 MoUs worth ₹₹1,656 crore were signed from the district, and 8,652 jobs will be created through this. The Global Investors Meet will be a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products, thereby connecting buyers, sellers, and various stakeholders across the globe, Ms. Uma added.

The collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹9.64 crore to 23 beneficiaries during the function that saw the participation of officials from concerned departments, banks and local body representatives.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.