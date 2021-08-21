MoUs signed to promote ‘Trees Outside Forests’

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University N. Kumar (third left) and Dean (Forestry) of Forest College and Research Institute K.T. Parthiban (left) at the launch of Trees Outside Forests project in Mettupalayam.

21 August 2021 23:28 IST

The Forest College and Research Institute (FC & RI) at Mettupalayam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cotton Connect, a London-based multi-national company, to promote cotton-based agro forestry in seven States.

According to I. Sekar, professor and head (agro forestry), the UK-based company focuses on regenerative agriculture. Cotton is a six-month crop and the farmers need to switch over to another plant for the next six months. Through the MoU, pilot projects will be taken up in seven States to demonstrate how trees can be grown on the farm boundaries in cotton fields and also between cotton crops. Seven varieties of high value trees have been identified for the project. While the programme will be implemented by the Institute, the funding is from Cotton Connect. The company has facilitated constitution of farmer producer companies in different States and the demonstration will be at their fields, he said. Cotton Connect has sanctioned an initial fund for the five-year project.

The FC & RI has also signed an agreement with Vanam India Foundation to plant trees outside forest areas in Coimbatore region.

According to a press release from the institute, “Trees Outside Forests in India” is the immediate need to attain ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ in the country. The FC & RI of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has signed the two agreements to achieve this goal.

N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU, emphasised at the recently held function that the infrastructure facilities developed by Forest College and Research Institute could be used by the students of other colleges also.

He also said that the varieties released by TNAU could be inter-related with MNCs such Cotton Connect for worldwide promotions.

A.S. Krishnamoorthy, Registrar, TNAU, explained the importance of automatic integrated farming system without spoiling the agricultural productivity which could be a part of ToF promotion in the State.

K.T. Parthiban, Dean (Forestry) highlighted the importance of ToF towards agroforestry development over the past three decades.