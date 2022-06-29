MoUs signed to implement ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ initiative in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Collector G.S. Sameeran (second right) displaying an MoU under ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ scheme with K. Murugavel, Registrar, Bharathiar University (right), and N. Geetha, Chief Educational Officer (third right), in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As many as 40 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various colleges and schools in the district, during the inaugural ceremony of ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ initiative at the Bharathiar University on Wednesday.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who presided over the function, said that through the initiative, students who have completed their high schools in Government, Government-Aided, and Corporation schools would get an opportunity for career guidance from colleges to know about various streams in higher education.

Mr Sameeran said, “these MoUs would facilitate nearly 150 schools in the district, as each college has adopted four to five schools. The district administration has got the willingness of 100 more colleges to join this initiative.”

“Each college would be given a certain amount of credit points through yearly assessment for fulfilling the 12 objectives of the MoU and awards would be given to the best performing institutions, ” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has planned to conduct skill development trainings to students in web design, coding, artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies, he added

The Collector also said that ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ initiative is a part of an umbrella scheme ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 1. The scheme also includes initiatives such as ‘Polam Right’ and ‘Kanavu Meipada Vendum’ in which students from Government, Government Aided and Corporation schools would visit science exhibition, colleges and other tourist places with the District Collector.

He also interacted with the students and answered their questions related to higher education and career, and said that necessary inputs would be taken from the students about their needs for skill development. K. Murugavel, Registrar, Bharathiar University, N. Geetha, Chief Educational Officer and officials were present.

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the initiative at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School.

Chief Educational Officer S.S. Thiruvalarselvi told The Hindu that as many as 1,500 students from various Government, Government-aided and Corporation schools participated in the inaugural ceremony. The School Education Department conducted a fair at the venue, in which stalls were installed by private colleges.

Career guidance sessions were conducted related to competitive exams, Medicine, Law and other courses.

Awareness related to bank loans and scholarships were given to the students for their higher education.

Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and other officials were present.