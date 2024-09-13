MoUs signed between farmers and exporters in Erode

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said through the buyer-seller meet, a total of 23 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between exporters and farmers from eight districts in the State.

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business organised the Spices, condiments and aromatics exports training and buyer-seller meet 2024 here on Friday in which exporters and farmers from Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri districts took part. The meet was inaugurated by the Minister in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Erode MP K.E. Prakash, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj.

Mr. Muthusamy said the meet helped farmers in these districts to sell 2,775 quintal turmeric, 9,900 kg pepper, 1,500 kg nutmeg, seven tonnes coriander, four tonnes curry leaves, and 400 tonnes tamarind to the exporters for which MoUs have been signed on the occasion.

The Minister said spices, condiments and aromatics were exported to 180 countries of which cumin seeds, cosmetics oil, resin and other value-added products from turmeric, masala items and cardamom are major contributors. He said turmeric grown in the district has received geographical indication (GI) tag and 66,940 tonnes of turmeric worth ₹570.74 crore are traded through the regulated markets and cooperative societies in the district.

Officials said farmers were explained on making quality products, export opportunities, documentation process, opportunities for entrepreneurs, role of aromatic crops board, pest management and other roles of other organisations.

V. S. Venkatesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, R. Savithiri, Joint Director and Secretary of Erode Marketing Committee, V.C. Mahadevan, Joint Director of Agri Business, K. Kanagadileepan, Assistant Director of Aromatic Crops Board, officials, representatives of local bodies, and farmers and exporters took part in the meet.

