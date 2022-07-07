MoU signed

Knowledge process outsourcing Coimbatore firm, GKM Global Services, has entered into an academic collaboration with Happy Valley Business School to provide three-month certification course in American tax preparation services.

A release said the course was for candidates aspiring for careers in international taxation. The course was designed to impart knowledge in areas of tax preparation for American clients, both individuals and business entities. Founder of GKM G. Karthikeyan and chairman of Happy Valley B-School Kangaraj signed the agreement.

Mr. Karthikeyan said GKM specialises in tax preparation for American and Indian clients for the past two decades with offices in India and the US. When students got trained, the scope to get jobs quickly would be high as talent requirement for American Taxation was increasing. Mr. Kanagaraj said GKM had trained over 100 of its students in taxation.

Codissia demand

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has demanded that MSMEs get permission to use warehouses of National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) at subsidised prices. The units can store and sell their products through e-commerce portals directly. Further, SAIL should reopen its yarn here at the earliest.

These were among the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Association held here on Thursday. It also said MSMEs should be treated as priority sector and a special budget provision should be made for the sector. The Union government should constitute a committee to regulate the 25% compulsory purchase obligation of PSUs, the Defence and Railways from MSME units. The obligation should be increased to 40 %.