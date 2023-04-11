ADVERTISEMENT

MoU signed with Indian Institute of Horticulture Research for value addition to tomatoes

April 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Horticulture Research on behalf of a farmer producer company for tomato value addition jn Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At a time when price slump in tomatos is hurting farmers in tomato growing regions such as Krishnagiri, a farmer producer company (FPC) under Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru, for technical know-how on value addition to tomatoes.

The MoU was signed by Collector Deepak Jacob on behalf of the FPC ‘Ettram’. Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam envisions poverty eradication through rural livelihood generation and creating sustainable incomes. The programme is being implemented in select blocks of the district here.

Under the scheme, two FPCs - Ettram and Manjolai - were set up with a cumulative membership of 1,000 farmers. A capital of ₹5,00,000 each was given to each FPC.

Further, a fund of ₹10,00,000 each was given to the two FPCs for agriculture development activities. Ettram, utilising the funds, has inked an MoU with the IIHR to learn the technical know-how.

On the occasion, the Collector said the value addition to tomatoes would insulate farmers from price slump and help generate remunerative incomes. Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam Executive Officer S.Tamilmaran was present.

