MoU signed to train public in medical emergency response in western T.N.

Coimbatore-based PSG Hospital and Chennai-based non-profit organisation Amenity Lifeline Emergency Response Team (Alert) have joined hands to train the public in medical emergency response in western districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday between PSG Hospital and Alert, which is involved in creating awareness and imparting skills on medical emergency response.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, Managing Director of Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ravi Sam, Managing Trustee of PSG Group of Institutions L. Gopalakrishnan, Alert's Chairman V.M. Muralidharan, founder Kala Balasundaram and co-founder Rajesh R. Trivedi.

A release said the students of PSG Group of Institutions will be among those who will be trained in emergency medical response management.

As per the MoU, PSG Hospital will collaborate with Alert in empowering people from different walks of life such as police personnel, corporate employees, shopkeepers, auto/cab drivers, and home-makers in emergency response management. The hospital will also act as an external assessor and co-certifier of the training programmes. Alert and PSG will take up joint curriculum research in emergency response management, it said.

Coimbatore chapter of Alert Golden Army, a team of volunteers trained to save lives during the golden hour, was launched at the event.