MoU signed to improve healthcare of conservancy workers

Four town panchayats in Coimbatore district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K.R. Hospital in Perianaickenpalayam on Saturday to organise free health camps for conservancy workers.

Assistant Director of Town Panchayat Dwarakanath Singh and the Executive Officers of Perianaickenpalayam, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Veerapandi, and Idigarai town panchayats inked the agreement with the hospital. The Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme (TNUSSP) and Keystone Foundation facilitated the MoU.

According to a release, the programme aimed to enable the urban local bodies to strengthen preventive healthcare among conservancy workers. With this agreement, free medical camps would be held twice a year for the conservancy workers and their families in the four urban local bodies.

Mr. Singh said the administration would nominate officials from each town panchayat to follow up the smooth implementation of the service. More than 800 conservancy workers would benefit because of this arrangement, the official added.