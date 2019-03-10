MoU signed to expose students to industry

To provide industrial exposure to the students and faculty of the Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the college and CoreEL Technologies, Bengaluru here.

The MoU was signed by A. Venkatachalam, Correspondent of the college, S. Kuppuswami, Principal and V. Senthilmurugan, Manager University Relations, CoreEL Technologies in the presence of N. Senthilnathan, Professor and Head, Department of EEE, P. Sathiamurthi, Chief, IIPC coordinator and faculty members.

A press release from the institute said that the college is committed to provide state of the art technologies and facilities to the students in collaboration with industries to make them better and employable engineers. Hence, the MoU will provide industrial exposure to the students and faculty of the college for guiding and enhancing them to upgrade to the new technologies, so as to develop products with the support and guidance from the company.