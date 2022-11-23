MoU signed for training centre for breast imaging at KMCH

November 23, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Bureau

An education and training centre for breast imaging will be started at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital.

Senior officials from Hologic, a US-based health technology company, signed the MoU for the Hologic Breast Academy on Wednesday in the presence of KMCH Chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami.

ADVERTISEMENT

The academy will train students in the latest technologies in breast imaging. Vice-president and general manager of Hologic for Emerging Asia Linda Seah said people from any part of Asia can be adequately trained in Coimbatore to use these systems for the best patient outcome.

KMCH Executive Director Arun N Palaniswami said more awareness on the need for mammography screening for breast cancer should be raised so that breast cancer can be detected in its early stage and treated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The courses will be available on the website www.kmchbreastacademy.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US