MoU signed for training centre for breast imaging at KMCH

November 23, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Bureau

An education and training centre for breast imaging will be started at the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital.

Senior officials from Hologic, a US-based health technology company, signed the MoU for the Hologic Breast Academy on Wednesday in the presence of KMCH Chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami.

The academy will train students in the latest technologies in breast imaging. Vice-president and general manager of Hologic for Emerging Asia Linda Seah said people from any part of Asia can be adequately trained in Coimbatore to use these systems for the best patient outcome.

KMCH Executive Director Arun N Palaniswami said more awareness on the need for mammography screening for breast cancer should be raised so that breast cancer can be detected in its early stage and treated.

The courses will be available on the website www.kmchbreastacademy.com

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

