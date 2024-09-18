MoU signed between THG Publishing Private Limited and The Central Law College for English proficiency programme

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between THG Publishing Private Limited and The Central Law College, Salem, for offering the Standardised Test for English Proficiency (STEP) programme to students.

Copies of the MoU were exchanged by D. Saravanan, chairman, The Central Law College, with G. Sai Krishnan, National Sales Head, The Hindu STEP, in the presence of RLN. Shivakumar, General Manager and Business Head, The Hindu, Coimbatore; P. Gunaseelan, Manager, Advertisement, The Hindu, Salem; A. Manickam, chief administrator of the college; T.N. Geetha, Dean, Academics and Administration; Begum Fatima, Principal; and other faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saravanan, who is also the co-chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, underlined the significance of effective communication in the competitive world, adding, “Without communication, we cannot survive.” Recalling how communication barriers affected him in his early years, he called upon law students to enhance their English proficiency as effective communication was crucial in presenting a case in court. “Effective communication is essential, and that comes by practice,” he added.

Detailing the contents of the programme, Mr. Sai Krishnan said STEP was the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technology programme, and students were given 90 days to complete the 50-hour course module. “It is a one-to-one learning with a software, and one can see the transformation happening while learning,” he said. Emphasising the importance of communication for the legal fraternity, Mr. Sai Krishnan asked students to learn the module with active involvement as they were going to deal with multi-linguistic people. “Master the language as you would be representing your client in the court, for which effective communication is vital and critical,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of reading newspapers regularly as they provided in-depth knowledge in various areas.

Mr. Shivakumar said the role of lawyers extended beyond the courtroom as they were the voice of the voiceless.

An orientation programme was held for over 300 students who had enrolled for the programme.

