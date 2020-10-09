Motorists want underpass at K.K. Nagar in Erode widened

The narrow underpass at K.K. Nagar on Chennimalai Road in Erode.

With vehicle flow on Chennimalai Road is expected to increase after the completion of Erode Outer Ring Road project, motorists want the railway underpass at K.K. Nagar widened to make it easy for heavy vehicles to pass through.

After the Corporation limits were extended on Chennimalai Road, many residential localities have come up on the stretch, making it one of the busiest roads in the city. The narrow underpass at K.K. Nagar allows passage of just one bus at a time while lorries and other heavy vehicles cannot use the underpass. Since many residential areas, schools and colleges have come up on the road, movement of vehicles is very high during the day. Seepage from Lower Bhavani Project canal and rain cause water logging in the underpass, thus preventing the movement of vehicles.

“It is a busy stretch and two-wheelers, cars and other four-wheelers have to wait when a bus passes through the underpass,” said T. Muthukumaran of Rangampalayam. He said once the ring road project was completed, there would be an increase in the vehicles using the stretch.

Members of Erode South District Bharatiya Janata Party have been urging the district administration to construct another underpass for the heavy vehicles. “Devotees from other States visit Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy temple in Chennimalai regularly. But their buses cannot pass through the underpass,” they said.

During peak hours, vehicles have to wait on both sides to allow vehicles from one side to pass through. “It is a long-pending demand of the public to widen the underpass,” said T. Jayaseelan of Vellode. He wanted widening works completed during the lockdown period.