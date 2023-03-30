Motorists want signboards installed at Solar Roundabout Junction in Erode

March 30, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE

Motorists, particularly from other districts, are facing inconvenience at the Solar Roundabout Junction due to the absence of signboards. They urged the State Highways Department to install road signs at the earliest.

The roundabout is located at the intersection of two major roads, Karur Road and Muthur Road, and vehicles from Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and other South-bound districts pass through the roundabout to enter and leave the city.

But, no signboards were installed on both the major roads causing hardship to the motorists from other districts who visit Erode for various purposes.

Recently, road widening work was carried out for about 500 metres on both the road stretches and medians were placed. However, no signboards were placed and motorists have to seek help from people waiting for buses and at shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists said that they have to stop their vehicles at the roundabout and seek direction from the public to know the road that reaches their destination.

“We have to depend on commuters at the bus stop or other road users to know the direction,” said P. Velmurugan from Karur.

He said that the situation turned worse during the night as most of the shops were closed and they had to take a U-turn to reach the petrol bunk to know the direction. “The problem has been unattended for many years now,” said a shopkeeper at Solar.

Lorry drivers face much hardship as they have to park their goods-laden vehicles on the road and seek the directions from the people in the area. “It leads to traffic congestion at the roundabout as vehicle flow has increased significantly after the Erode Outer Ring Road was put to use two years ago,” said a hotelier.

Road users wanted signboards installed on both the roads at the earliest with proper illumination so that the journey of motorists is not halted for lack of direction.