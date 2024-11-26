 />

Motorists want damaged stretch of Trichy Road in Coimbatore re-laid

Published - November 26, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged stretch of Trichy Road near Alvernia School at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore.

The damaged stretch of Trichy Road near Alvernia School at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A 500-metre stretch of Trichy Road near Alvernia School at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore remains damaged, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The road was dug up by the civic body for the installation of a 1.73-km-long stormwater drain system connecting Valankulam to Sanganoor canal, to carry surplus water from the tank. Though the project was completed about a year ago, the damaged portion is yet to be re-laid, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

The road surface is uneven and muddy, with loose stones scattered across. “The damaged stretch is difficult to navigate. Parents dropping off and picking up their children face a lot of trouble. Some even fall due to the deep cuts between the tarred road and the damaged section,” said M. Suganya, a parent.

Commuters waiting at the Alvernia School bus stop also expressed their distress. “Vehicles that pass through the damaged stretch kick up dust. People waiting for buses have to endure the dust.. Only one car can pass through the good portion, while the rest of the vehicles navigate the damaged section,” said M. Satish Kumar, a commuter.

Rain worsens the situation, making the stretch slippery. Potholes fill with water during rain, turning the stretch into a hazard for two-wheeler riders, who risk skidding or losing control, a commuter said.

An official from the Coimbatore Corporation said necessary action would be taken to restore the road.

