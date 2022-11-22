Motorists urged to be cautious at junctions on Avinashi road in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With flyover construction works under way at some of the junctions on Avinashi road, the officials have urged motorists to be cautious.

"We have placed blinkers, warning signs and boards. Yet, there are accidents at some of the junctions. The public should exercise caution, especially near Anna statue junction,” said an official of the State Highways Department.

Foundation and pillar works are over at four junctions and construction is yet to start at four more major junctions. The road safety teams with the Police, Highways, and the contractor study traffic at each junction before deciding whether to close the junction for the construction work or not. Works go on for about two weeks at each junction to lay the foundation and raise the pillar, the official said.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the Police and the Highways officials are trying to reduce inconvenience to the public. It is the motorists who should be careful.

The official added that 40% of the flyover construction works were over. Construction of ramps, main carriageway, and junction pillars are going on. “We hope to complete the project by August 2024,” he said.