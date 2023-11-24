ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists urge repair works to damaged roads in Erode

November 24, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - ERODE

Rain led to water stagnation on roads maintained by both the Corporation and the Highways Department across Erode city, making it difficult for motorists to commute.

The Hindu Bureau

Incessant rains caused damaged to a spot on Park Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Friday, November 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Incessant rains in the past one week have caused damage to the roads in the city. Motorists have urge the authorities to carry out repair works at the earliest.

Rain led to water stagnation on roads maintained by both the Corporation and the Highways Department at many places making it difficult for motorists to commute. Potholes have cropped up on many roads while gravels also protrude at many spots. 

A motorist on Park Road said a pit was formed in the middle of the road due to water stagnation and carrying out repair works at the spot would prevent further damage to the road. “We are not demanding re-laying the stretch, but closure of the pits to ensure safe travel,” said P. Muthu Kumar of Sampath Nagar. The motorist further added that potholes pose serious threats to road users, particularly at night, and wanted priority to be given to the works.

T. Surendar, another motorist from Vettukattuvalasu, said he wanted repair works of damaged stretches to be carried out, as the situation may deteriorate further due to continuous rain. “Be it Corporation or Highway road, roads should be safe for motorists,” he added.

Except for arterial roads in the city, potholes have developed on many roads posing threat to road users. The same situation prevails in many of the corporation roads in residential areas in the 60 wards.

Officials of the Highways Department said the damage is being assessed and added that steps would be taken to carry out repair works. 

