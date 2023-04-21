Motorists urge Highways dept. to speed up construction of stormwater drain on Gandhiji Road in Erode

April 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

Motorists have urged the Highways Department to speed up construction of stormwater drain on Gandhiji Road, one of the busiest roads in the city.

Erode is among the three Corporations identified for Model City works of the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Projects.

The plan is to implement projects to improve urban management in areas such as development planning, sustainable finances and e-governance.

Under this programme, Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road are to be developed as model roads and the Erode Corporation transferred funds to the Highways Department for the same last March. While construction of drain work began on E.V.N. Road in October 2022, works began on Gandhiji Road recently. The road connects P.S. Park with Kalaimadu Silai. The road houses Head Post Office, BSNL office, nationalised and private banks, ATMs, hospitals, commercial establishments and textile market and is busy throughout the day.

Frequent traffic snarls due to the work affect motorists, who wanted the works to be completed soon. “Even after six months, construction of the drain has not been completed on E.V.N. Road giving a tough time for the motorists,” said P.N. Vadivel from Surampatti. “Movement of vehicles is affected on the stretch as work has just begun on Gandhiji Road. Work should not be delayed as it will affect road users,” said a shopkeeper.

An official said the work had to be carried out without damaging the pipeline and underground cables and hence, there was delay in executing the project. “It will take at least a month to complete the work,” the official added.