Motorists urge Highways Dept. to expedite stormwater drain works on Gandhiji Road in Erode

Published - May 20, 2024 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists say that gravel dumped for stormwater drain works on Gandhiji Road in Erode is leading to frequent traffic congestion.

Motorists say that gravel dumped for stormwater drain works on Gandhiji Road in Erode is leading to frequent traffic congestion. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Inordinate delay in completion of stormwater drain works on Gandhiji Road in Erode is affecting vehicle movement, say motorists who want the Highways Department to expedite the works.

Erode is among the three Corporations identified for the model city works of the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Projects. The Gandhiji Road and E.V.N. Road in Erode city are being developed into model roads.

The work on Gandhi Road began in April 2023. Since, nationalised banks, Head Post Office, BSNL office, commercial establishments and textile market are located on Gandhi Road, the stretch is busy throughout the day. But, motorists are concerned about the slow pace of work, as it is affecting the movement of vehicles.

Recently, gravel for the work was dumped on one side of the road. A motorist, R. Kannan of Periyar Nagar, said that due to works the space available for movement of vehicles was reduced significantly in the last one year, while dumping of gravel has further reduced it. He urged the department to complete the works before the onset of monsoon. 

Traders who have set up shops in the area also wanted the work expedited, as frequent traffic snarls were affecting their business. 

