Motorists, shopkeepers want stormwater drain works in Erode speeded up

November 17, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Stormwater drain works under way on Gandhiji Road in Erode on Friday.

Stormwater drain works under way on Gandhiji Road in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Inordinate delay in construction of stormwater drains on three arterial roads in the city has caused inconvenience to motorists, shopkeepers and pedestrians who urged the Highways Department to speed up the works.

Erode is among the three Corporations identified for Model City works of the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Projects. Gandhiji Road, E.V.N. Road and E.M. Muthukumarasamy Road (Railway Station Road) were selected to be developed as model roads and the Corporation transferred funds to the Highways Department for executing the project in March, 2022. Works on construction of drains began on E.V.N. Road in October, 2022 followed by works on other two roads.

The three roads houses Central Government offices, nationalised and private banks, ATM centres, hospitals, textile markets, railway station, fish market, medical shops and are the busiest stretches in the city. But the delay in construction of drains has affected shopkeepers, road users, motorists and pedestrians. Since the roads are dug, the width of the roads is reduced for vehicle movement and commuters have to stand on the road to board buses at bus stops. Also, vehicles, including ambulances, find it difficult to enter establishments and hospitals respectively, and are parked on the roads leading to traffic congestions.

The delay was attributed to the presence of transformers, electric cables, drinking water pipelines, optic fibre cables (OFC) and telephone lines that need to be relocated. The district administration held many meetings with various departments and asked them to complete their works.

A senior Corporation Engineer told The Hindu relocating water pipelines, OFC and other cables were done by the departments concerned. But shifting transformers and electric lines was a challenging task as only after announcing total power shutdown in the area, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation could carry out the works.

The engineer said that owing to byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency and board examinations, power shutdowns could not be undertaken from January to April 2023. “Works are speeded up now and are expected to be completed in two months,” said the engineer.

The model road will have a common underground utility duct through which OFC, water pipelines and other cables will pass through, thus preventing the road from being dug for any purpose. After completing the works, the roads will be re-laid.

