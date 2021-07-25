Motorists, shopkeepers want Cauvery Road re-laid

Erode

25 July 2021 00:16 IST

Dust from the road lowers the visibility of two-wheeler riders, pedestrians

With the dust emanating from the Cauvery Road at Karungalpalayam causing immense hardship to motorists and shopkeepers, the road users have urged the highways department to re-lay it at the earliest.

The stretch was dug for underground sewerage scheme during the total lockdown and the work was completed a few weeks ago. But the stretch has not been re-laid so far. “It is a major road that connects Pallipalayam and Erode. The dust from the road lowers visibility and poses threat to motorists,” said V. Gunasekaran of Karungalpalayam.

The main road connects Erode and Namakkal districts and is one of the busiest stretches in the city. Motorists and pedestrians have to cover their face while travelling on the road. Shopkeepers on the stretch are a worried lot as the dust affects their business. They wanted the road re-laid at the earliest. However, officials said that re-laying cannot be done immediately as the earth has to settle so that pits do not form later.

