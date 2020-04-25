Motorists screened at inter-district borders

Motorists entering the district are being screened at the inter-district borders, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said here on Saturday.
Addressing media persons, he said that health workers were screening truck drivers and other motorists who entered the district or crossed through the district using a thermometer gun and only after confirming that they had no fever, they were allowed to proceed. He said that migrant workers passing through the district were also screened.
Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that six Thailand nationals were kept in a separate ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and permission has been sought for sending them to camps.
