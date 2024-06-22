ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists, residents demand fixing of pothole-ridden Kollampalayam bypass road

Published - June 22, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The damaged road at Kollampalayam that road users want to carry out repair works in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Potholes on a one-km stretch of the Kollampalayam bypass road are causing significant inconvenience to motorists and residents, who are urging the State Highways Department to carry out repairs as soon as possible.

The narrow road, connecting Karur Bypass Road with Erode Main Road near the Corporation Higher Secondary School and Railway Colony, passes through residential areas and is one of the busiest stretches around the clock. To prevent speeding, eight speed breakers were installed along this route, which is primarily used by two-wheelers in both directions and four-wheelers in one direction.

However, the presence of potholes is disrupting traffic flow, with frequent stoppages affecting vehicle movement. “When a car passes through the stretch towards Karur Bypass Road, all vehicles heading towards Erode Main Road have to stop due to the potholes,” said M. Kannan, a motorist. He added that allowing cars and four-wheelers in one direction poses a major concern, as two-wheelers struggle to navigate the stretch. “Potholes should be filled, and only two-wheelers should be permitted to use the road,” he suggested.

Many motorists noted that the traffic volume is higher than on arterial roads. “The narrow road cannot be widened due to residential buildings on both sides. However, the entry of four-wheelers and vans should be restricted,” said a local resident.

